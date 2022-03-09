Record number of entries and an incredible list of Finalists for the International Loyalty Awards 2022

- Biggest response ever
- Flood of entries prove importance of customer loyalty
It was not possible to predict what response there would be to the call for entries for the newly named International Loyalty Awards after a two year, covid-induced lull.
But the organisers are delighted to announce the biggest response ever! Not to mention a list of finalists that spans the globe and includes the largest and best-known loyalty programmes as well as smaller and relatively unknown ones.
“We were stunned,” said CEO Annich McIntosh, “We knew from conversations that much work had been taking place in the background both by brands and loyalty service providers. They had used the covid pause to bring systems up to date, improve analytics and build really connected offerings, but we weren’t prepared for the high level of innovation, creativity and new thinking. The shortlisting gave those tasked with the job of cutting down the numbers a very hard job indeed.”
Commiserations go to those who haven’t made the cut (this was certainly a tough contest, especially as the entry criteria accepted entries and initiatives from the last two years) and our huge congratulations to those who are through to the final judging. This is a tremendous achievement.
The Finalists
Loyalty Redefined
- Share: Real Loyalty not Deal Loyalty – MAF (Majid Al Futtaim) with BBD Perfect Storm
- InSeason Rewards – Countrywide with Customology
- Lidl Plus – Lidl GB with Mando Connect
- The Paddock – Red Bull Racing with Oracle
- EnergyCup – Acel Energiewith Promarsa Italia
- Martini discovers new channels – Martini with Stampix
- Multifaceted Cost Neutral Offering – GEMS Rewards from GEMS Education
- Tesco Clubcard – Tesco
- Customer Engagement Suite – Cheetah Digital
- IQ Connect – Coniq
Best use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
- Roll Up To Win – Tim Hortons with Bond Brand Loyalty
- The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovakia with Magneds
- InnerCircle Rewards – Sleep Number with Oracle
- Decorating the digital yellow Christmas tree-Pireaus Bank with Qivos
- Extras – Chipotle with Session M
- Shell Go+ Spin To Win – Shell with Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect
- My Arsenal Rewards – Arsenal Football Club
- The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds
- Play with your favourite brands – Joyall Limited
- The 1- Central Group with Session M
Best Customer Experience
- InnerCircle Rewards – Sleep Number with Oracle
- Pepsi Connect – PepsiCo with Apex Loyalty
- Be More Super (Marvel Micropopz) – Albertsons with Brand Loyalty International
- Verder met Vattenfall (daily choices for fossil free living) – Vattenfall with Doornvogel
- Thuisvoordeel (Home Benefit) Program- Essent with Touch Incentive
- Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International
- A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club
Best use of Technology
- The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds
- Honda Joy Club – Honda with Akkado Loyalty
- Vector – Customology
- eBucks Rewards – First National Bank with eBucks Marketing
- Fan Experience Platform – Red Bull Racing with Oracle
- The Fresh Heads- Lidl Slovakia with Magneds
- Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International
- Points Share Conversion Through Blockchain Integration – GEMS Rewards from GEMS Education
- The PaybackApp – Payback GmbH
- bofrost*plusdelivery to your door – bofrost*
Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data
- efesliyiz.biz – Efes with Apex Loyalty
- The Domino’s Effect – Domino’s Pizza Indonesia with Capillary Technology
- Driving business wide strategy and growth – Lakeland with Go Inspire Group
- Iberia Plus – Iberia with IAG Loyalty
- VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando Connect
- The Customer Engagement Platform – VW Group with Merkle
- Foxtel Rewards – Foxtel Group
- Checkers Xtra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies
Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
- piuAISM – AISM (Associazione Italiana Sclerosi Multipla) with Promarsa Italia
- Tesco Clubcard – Tesco
- Pointspay – Loylogic
- The Academy Loyalty Program – Barry’s with Session M
- QV Rewards – QV Skincare (Ego Pharmaceuticals) with Stamp Loyalty Solutions
- Gambit Rewards – Snipp Interactive
- Salling Group Customers Skip the Queue with the Digital Refund – The Salling Group
- KoçAilem – Koç Holding
- Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group
- Scalable Partner Collaboration – Currency Alliance
Best Eco-loyalty Initiative
- Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group
- Enecoins – Eneco with M-Wise
- Samen Greenchoice – Greenchoice with Touch Incentive
- Woolworths Bricks – Woolworths with UNGA
- Discovery Gardens – Woolworths with UNGA
- Mi Mini – Lidl Spain with UNGA
- Mange Comme Un Champion- Carrefour France with UNGA
- Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group
- Abenteuer Bergwelt in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerland with Boost Group
- Greeners – Sorgenia with Advice Group
Best Use of Communications (including social media)
- My Arsenal Rewards – Arsenal Football Club
- EnergyCup – Acel Energie with Promarsa Italia
- Increasing ROI and retention with hyper-personalisation – Lakeland with Go Inspire Group
- Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank
- Digitizing trade marketing in India – BigCity Promotions
- Let’s Talk Loyalty – Let’s Talk Loyalty
- Expedia The Check-In – Expedia Group
Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign
- Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank
- Woolworths Bricks – Woolworths with UNGA
- Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group
- Abenteuer Bergwelt in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerland with Boost Group
- Tesco Clubcard – Tesco
- Check out the World – British Airways American Express Cards with IAG Loyalty
- Collect Stories – Nectar & Avios with IAG Loyalty
- My Renault Winter Campaign – Renault with Touch Incentive
- Open for Business – Ikea Retail Services
- ERA Club – Erajaya with Capillary Technology
Best Financial Services Loyalty Programme or Initiative
- Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank
- Check out the World – British Airways American Express Cards with IAG Loyalty
- eBucks Rewards- First National Bank with eBucks Marketing
- Bilt Rewards – Bilt with Session M
- Blue Rewards -Al Futtaim Retail Group with the ENTERTAINER business
- FAB Rewards – First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Metlife Benimle – Metlife
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non-Food Retail
- Abenteuer Bergwelt (Adventure Mountain World) in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerlandwith Boost Group
- The Salling Group’s Loyalty Program- The Salling Group with Cheetah Digital
- Checkers Xtra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies
- Payback – Payback GmbH
- Lidl Plus- Lidl GB with Mando Connect
- Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group
- Soul Mates – Soul Origin with Customology
- Pret Coffee Subscription- Pret A Manger with Eagle Eye Solutions
- FLX Rewards – Born to FLX- Foot Locker with Oracle
- MyMcDonald’s Rewards – McDonalds with Session M
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Travel & Experiences (including airlines, hotels, comparison sites, car hire, restaurants & QSR plus entertainment)
- A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club
- Elite From Day One – Hertz with Brierley
- Virgin Trains Ticketing- Virgin Red with Eagle Eye Solutions
- Audi Presents – Audi with Merkle
- LNER Perks – LNER with Merkle
- The Home of Champions – Red Bull Racing with Oracle
- myRewards Plus – Pilot Company with Session M
- Adore Society – Adore Beauty
Best Use of Mobile & Social
- The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds
- INA Loyalty Program – MOL Group with Annex Cloud
- Yes Rewards- Emirates National Oil Company with Comarch
- A chatbot with a purpose- Bulmers with Eagle Eye Solutions
- Honda Joy Club – Honda with Akkado Loyalty
- The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovaki with Magneds
Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative of 2020 and 2021 (including pandemic heroes)
- Checkers Xtra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies
- Pret Coffee Subscription- Pret A Manger with Eagle Eye Solutions
- KoçAilem – Koç Holding
- The Paddock- Red Bull Racing with Oracle
- Neighbor’s Club – Tractor Supply Company with Bond Brand Loyalty
- Fleet Rewards Program – Fleet Farm with Brierley
- Dough Getters – Bakers Delight with Cheetah Digital
- Virgin Red – Virgin Red with Eagle Eye Solutions
- Sky Rewards – Sky Television New Zealand Limited with Quantum Jump
- Creating a better life at work – Ikea Business Network with Ikea Retail Services
Best Coupon / Voucher Based Loyalty Programme – Virtual or Paper
- Shell Go+ Spin To Win- Shell – Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect
- The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovaki with Magneds
- A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club
- Lidl Plus – Lidl GB with Mando Connect
- Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International
- Be More Super (Marvel Micropopz) – Albertsons with Brand Loyalty International
- Bake with Foxtel -Komo Audience Engagement – Foxtel Group
- Game Mania XP – Game Mania with M-Wise
- Aussie Heroes – Woolworths with UNGA
Best B2B Loyalty Programme
- Ikea Business Network: Creating a better life at work – Ikea Retail Services
- InSeason Rewards – Countrywide with Customology
- Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank
- Digitizing trade marketing in India – BigCity Promotions
- Pepsi Connect – PepsiCo with Apex Loyalty
- Help for Hospitality – Brakes with Appreciate Group
- Device Club- XL Axiata with Comarch
- BMW Inside Edge – BMW UK with Mando Connect
- Lenovo Elevate- Lenovo with Motivforce
- DS Points Plus – Dentsply Sirona with Stream Loyalty
Best Social (CSR) Initiative Linked to Loyalty
- Samen Greenchoice- Greenchoice with Touch Incentive
- Share- MAF with BBD Perfect Storm
- Sporters – Sporters Italia with Advice Group
- Space Stories- Conad with Eulogy/tcc
- Avios Thank You Appeal – British Airways Executive Club with IAG Loyalty
- TOMS Rewards- TOMS with Oracle
- Beauty Squad- e.l.f. Cosmetics with Oracle
- piuAISM- AISM (Associazione Italiana Sclerosi Multipla) with Promarsa Italia
- Color Your Table- Coop Italy with Promotica
- Little Garden- Checkers with UNGA
- Helping to make school fees cost-neutral- GEMS Rewards &GEMS Education
- The Salling Group Food Waste Fighter with The Salling Group
Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative
- Shell Go+ Spin To Win- Shell with Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect
- The Fresh Heads- Lidl Slovaki with Magneds
- Aussie Heroes- Woolworths with UNGA
- The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds
- Super Foodies 3- Esselunga with Boost Group
- Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group
- Roll Up To Win – Tim Hortons with Bond Brand Loyalty
- Spin to Win Showroom Rewards- The Bathroom Showroom with Stream Loyalty
- New World Little Garden- New World with UNGA
- More For Members- Shell US with Wunderman Thompson
Best Long Term Loyalty Programme
- myLakeland hyper-personalisation- Lakeland with Go Inspire Group
- efesliyiz.biz – Efes with Apex Loyalty
- VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UKwith Mando Connect
- InnerCircle Rewards- Sleep Number with Oracle
- NESCAFE Dolce Gusto PREMIO- Nescafe with Loylogic
- Tendam- Tendam with Motivait
- Know your IBM- IBM with Motivforce
- GEMS Rewards – GEMS Education
Employee Loyalty Champions – NEW CATEGORY
- KoçAilem- Koç Holding
- Payback – Payback GmbH
- Dierbergs Rewards- Dierbergs Markets with Oracle
- Champions Club Program- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
Trends
Every year that the Loyalty Awards run, the entries reflect various and changing trends and fashions.
- This year’s finalists include four major brands from the automotive business in the list, demonstrating how car companies are using loyalty to stay connected to their customers.
- Collectibles and short-term initiatives are proving their worth as always, and companies are utilizing digital to its greatest capacity to provide very impressive customer analytics that we have not seen previously.
- Environmentally friendly rewards and charitable giving are two strong trends. The Eco-loyalty category and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories have both been very well supported.
- There is a strong representation from utility companies together with initiatives to cut down use of non-renewable resources.
- Financial Services entries demonstrate the growing interest from banks and payment companies in customer loyalty, especially when working with partners.
- Re-launches and celebration of long-term loyalty is a strong theme: Customer loyalty is going through a re-evaluation and a re-imagination, and to their credit, many of our most noteworthy and largest programmes have entered the 2022 International Loyalty Awards competition with relaunches, new ideas and innovative thinking.
Overview of Finalist Entries
Because it is just too frustrating to know the titles and companies making the shortlist without details of what they have entered, a special online PDF of all the entries with descriptions will be published in the next few weeks by Loyalty Magazine, giving you an idea of who is in the running for a coveted Loyalty Award and why they have made the list of Finalists. Subscribenow to make sure you are one of the first to receive it.
If you would like to know who will be doing the Final judging, then go to www.internationalloyaltyawards.com/judgesfor bios of each of our international experts.
Book your table now!
At www.internationalloyaltyawards.com, you will also find the link to the table booking form for the gala evening and awards show. The venue is Old Billingsgate on the Thames in London, June 14. This is a marvellous location with outdoor space for cocktails before a fantastic dinner, entertainment, and of course the awards presentations. It is followed by an after show party.
We can’t stress enough how important it is to book your tables early. Bookings are taken on a first come basis, and so act now if you want to ensure your table is in a good position. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss the biggest and most important celebration of loyalty in the world.
More information about the International Loyalty Awards 2022, how to sponsor and table booking queries contact info@internationalloyaltyawards.com
To advertise at www.loyaltymagazine.com or in the Finalists PDF or the Winners Edition of Loyalty Magazine contact info@loyaltymagazine.com
Social Media
Twitter – Share your success @LoyaltyMAwards
LinkedIn – International Loyalty Awards
You must be logged in to post a comment.