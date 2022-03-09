Record number of entries and an incredible list of Finalists for the International Loyalty Awards 2022

Biggest response ever

Flood of entries prove importance of customer loyalty

It was not possible to predict what response there would be to the call for entries for the newly named International Loyalty Awards after a two year, covid-induced lull.



But the organisers are delighted to announce the biggest response ever! Not to mention a list of finalists that spans the globe and includes the largest and best-known loyalty programmes as well as smaller and relatively unknown ones.



“We were stunned,” said CEO Annich McIntosh, “We knew from conversations that much work had been taking place in the background both by brands and loyalty service providers. They had used the covid pause to bring systems up to date, improve analytics and build really connected offerings, but we weren’t prepared for the high level of innovation, creativity and new thinking. The shortlisting gave those tasked with the job of cutting down the numbers a very hard job indeed.”



Commiserations go to those who haven’t made the cut (this was certainly a tough contest, especially as the entry criteria accepted entries and initiatives from the last two years) and our huge congratulations to those who are through to the final judging. This is a tremendous achievement.

The Finalists



Loyalty Redefined

Share: Real Loyalty not Deal Loyalty – MAF (Majid Al Futtaim) with BBD Perfect Storm

InSeason Rewards – Countrywide with Customology

Lidl Plus – Lidl GB with Mando Connect

The Paddock – Red Bull Racing with Oracle

EnergyCup – Acel Energiewith Promarsa Italia

Martini discovers new channels – Martini with Stampix

Multifaceted Cost Neutral Offering – GEMS Rewards from GEMS Education

Tesco Clubcard – Tesco

Customer Engagement Suite – Cheetah Digital

IQ Connect – Coniq

Best use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

Roll Up To Win – Tim Hortons with Bond Brand Loyalty

The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovakia with Magneds

InnerCircle Rewards – Sleep Number with Oracle

Decorating the digital yellow Christmas tree-Pireaus Bank with Qivos

Extras – Chipotle with Session M

Shell Go+ Spin To Win – Shell with Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect

My Arsenal Rewards – Arsenal Football Club

The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds

Play with your favourite brands – Joyall Limited

The 1- Central Group with Session M

Best Customer Experience

InnerCircle Rewards – Sleep Number with Oracle

Pepsi Connect – PepsiCo with Apex Loyalty

Be More Super (Marvel Micropopz) – Albertsons with Brand Loyalty International

Verder met Vattenfall (daily choices for fossil free living) – Vattenfall with Doornvogel

Thuisvoordeel (Home Benefit) Program- Essent with Touch Incentive

Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International

A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club

Best use of Technology

The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds

Honda Joy Club – Honda with Akkado Loyalty

Vector – Customology

eBucks Rewards – First National Bank with eBucks Marketing

Fan Experience Platform – Red Bull Racing with Oracle

The Fresh Heads- Lidl Slovakia with Magneds

Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International

Points Share Conversion Through Blockchain Integration – GEMS Rewards from GEMS Education

The PaybackApp – Payback GmbH

bofrost*plusdelivery to your door – bofrost*

Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

efesliyiz.biz – Efes with Apex Loyalty

The Domino’s Effect – Domino’s Pizza Indonesia with Capillary Technology

Driving business wide strategy and growth – Lakeland with Go Inspire Group

Iberia Plus – Iberia with IAG Loyalty

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando Connect

The Customer Engagement Platform – VW Group with Merkle

Foxtel Rewards – Foxtel Group

Checkers Extra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies

Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

piuAISM – AISM (Associazione Italiana Sclerosi Multipla) with Promarsa Italia

Tesco Clubcard – Tesco

Pointspay – Loylogic with Loylogic

The Academy Loyalty Program – Barry’s with Session M

QV Rewards – QV Skincare (Ego Pharmaceuticals) with Stamp Loyalty Solutions

Gambit Rewards – Gambit Rewards with from Snipp Interactive

Salling Group Customers Skip the Queue with the Digital Refund – The Salling Group

KoçAilem – Koç Holding

Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group

Scalable Partner Collaboration – Currency Alliance

Best Eco-loyalty Initiative

Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group

Enecoins – Eneco with M-Wise

Samen Greenchoice – Greenchoice with Touch Incentive

Woolworths Bricks – Woolworths with UNGA

Discovery Gardens – Woolworths with UNGA

Mi Mini – Lidl Spain with UNGA

Mange Comme Un Champion- Carrefour France with UNGA

Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group

Abenteuer Bergwelt in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerland with Boost Group

Greeners – Sorgenia with Advice Group

Best Use of Communications (including social media)

My Arsenal Rewards – Arsenal Football Club

EnergyCup – Acel Energie with Promarsa Italia

Increasing ROI and retention with hyper-personalisation – Lakeland with Go Inspire Group

Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank

Digitizing trade marketing in India – BigCity Promotions

Let’s Talk Loyalty – Let’s Talk Loyalty

Expedia The Check-In – Expedia Group

Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign

Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank

Woolworths Bricks – Woolworths with UNGA

Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group

Abenteuer Bergwelt in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerland with Boost Group

Tesco Clubcard – Tesco

Check out the World – British Airways American Express Cards with IAG Loyalty

Collect Stories – Nectar & Avios with IAG Loyalty

My Renault Winter Campaign – Renault with Touch Incentive

Open for Business – Ikea Retail Services

ERA Club – Erajaya with Capillary Technology

Best Financial Services Loyalty Programme or Initiative

Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank

Check out the World – British Airways American Express Cards with IAG Loyalty

eBucks Rewards- First National Bank with eBucks Marketing

Bilt Rewards – Bilt with Session M

Blue Rewards – Al Futtain Retail Group with The Entertainer

FAB Rewards – First Abu Dhabi Bank

Metlife Benimle – Metlife

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non-Food Retail

Abenteuer Bergwelt (Adventure Mountain World) in cooperation with WWF International – Coop Switzerlandwith Boost Group

The Salling Group’s Loyalty Program- The Salling Group with Cheetah Digital

Checkers Extra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies

Payback – Payback GmbH

Lidl Plus- Lidl GB with Mando Connect

Super Foodies 3 – Esselunga with Boost Group

Soul Mates – Soul Origin with Customology

Pret Coffee Subscription- Pret A Manger with Eagle Eye Solutions

FLX Rewards – Born to FLX- Foot Locker with Oracle

MyMcDonald’s Rewards – McDonalds with Session M

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Travel & Experiences (including airlines, hotels, comparison sites, car hire, restaurants & QSR plus entertainment)

A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club

Elite From Day One – Hertz with Brierley

Virgin Trains Ticketing- Virgin Red with Eagle Eye Solutions

Audi Presents – Audi with Merkle

LNER Perks – LNER with Merkle

The Home of Champions – Red Bull Racing with Oracle

myRewards Plus – Pilot Company with Session M

Adore Society – Adore Beauty

Best Use of Mobile & Social

The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds

INA Loyalty Program – MOL Group with Annex Cloud

Yes Rewards- Emirates National Oil Company with Comarch

A chatbot with a purpose- Bulmers with Eagle Eye Solutions

Honda Joy Club – Honda with Akkado Loyalty

The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovaki with Magneds

Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative of 2020 and 2021 (including pandemic heroes)

Checkers Extra Saving – Shoprite Group of Companies

Pret Coffee Subscription- Pret A Manger with Eagle Eye Solutions

KoçAilem – Koç Holding

The Paddock- Red Bull Racing with Oracle

Neighbor’s Club – Tractor Supply Company with Bond Brand Loyalty

Fleet Rewards Program – Fleet Farm with Brierley

Dough Getters – Bakers Delight with Cheetah Digital

Virgin Red – Virgin Red with Eagle Eye Solutions

Sky Rewards – Sky Television New Zealand Limited with Quantum Jump

Creating a better life at work – Ikea Business Network with Ikea Retail Services

Best Coupon / Voucher Based Loyalty Programme – Virtual or Paper

Shell Go+ Spin To Win- Shell – Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect

The Fresh Heads – Lidl Slovaki with Magneds

A gamified customer engagement platform – everest Bite Club

Lidl Plus – Lidl GB with Mando Connect

Your next hand-out doesn’t need hands! – Standi with Brand Loyalty International

Be More Super (Marvel Micropopz) – Albertsons with Brand Loyalty International

Bake with Foxtel – Komo Audience Engagement and Foxtel Group – Foxtel Group

Game Mania XP – Game Mania with M-Wise

Aussie Heroes – Woolworths with UNGA

Best B2B Loyalty Programme

Ikea Business Network: Creating a better life at work – Ikea Retail Services

InSeason Rewards – Countrywide with Customology

Yellow Rewards Program App – Pireaus Bank

Digitizing trade marketing in India – BigCity Promotions

Pepsi Connect – PepsiCo with Apex Loyalty

Help for Hospitality – Brakes with Appreciate Group

Device Club- XL Axiata with Comarch

BMW Inside Edge – BMW UK with Mando Connect

Lenovo Elevate- Lenovo with Motivforce

DS Points Plus – Dentsply Sirona with Stream Loyalty

Best Social (CSR) Initiative Linked to Loyalty

Samen Greenchoice- Greenchoice with Touch Incentive

Share- MAF with BBD Perfect Storm

Sporters – Sporters Italia with Advice Group

Space Stories- Conad with Eulogy/TCC

Avios Thank You Appeal – British Airways Executive Club with IAG Loyalty

TOMS Rewards- TOMS with Oracle

Beauty Squad- e.l.f. Cosmetics with Oracle

piuAISM- AISM (Associazione Italiana Sclerosi Multipla) with Promarsa Italia

Color Your Table- Coop Italy with Promotica

Little Garden- Checkers with UNGA

Helping to make school fees cost-neutral- GEMS Rewards &GEMS Education

The Salling Group Food Waste Fighter with The Salling Group



Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative

Shell Go+ Spin To Win- Shell with Wunderman Thompson & Mando Connect

The Fresh Heads- Lidl Slovaki with Magneds

Aussie Heroes- Woolworths with UNGA

The Fresh Heads Minigarden – Lidl Belgium with Magneds

Super Foodies 3- Esselunga with Boost Group

Be emoji Fresh – Aldi Belgium & Luxemburg with Boost Group

Roll Up To Win – Tim Hortons with Bond Brand Loyalty

Spin to Win Showroom Rewards- The Bathroom Showroom with Stream Loyalty

New World Little Garden- New World with UNGA

More For Members- Shell US with Wunderman Thompson

Best Long Term Loyalty Programme

myLakeland hyper-personalisation- Lakeland with Go Inspire Group

efesliyiz.biz – Efes with Apex Loyalty

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UKwith Mando Connect

InnerCircle Rewards- Sleep Number with Oracle

NESCAFE Dolce Gusto PREMIO- Nescafe with Loylogic

Tendam- Tendam with Motivait

Know your IBM- IBM with Motivforce

GEMS Rewards – GEMS Education

Employee Loyalty Champions – NEW CATEGORY

KoçAilem- Koç Holding

Payback – Payback GmbH

Dierbergs Rewards- Dierbergs Markets with Oracle

Champions Club Program- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Trends

Every year that the Loyalty Awards run, the entries reflect various and changing trends and fashions.

This year’s finalists include four major brands from the automotive business in the list, demonstrating how car companies are using loyalty to stay connected to their customers.

Collectibles and short-term initiatives are proving their worth as always, and companies are utilizing digital to its greatest capacity to provide very impressive customer analytics that we have not seen previously.

Environmentally friendly rewards and charitable giving are two strong trends. The Eco-loyalty category and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories have both been very well supported.

There is a strong representation from utility companies together with initiatives to cut down use of non-renewable resources.

Financial Services entries demonstrate the growing interest from banks and payment companies in customer loyalty, especially when working with partners.

Re-launches and celebration of long-term loyalty is a strong theme: Customer loyalty is going through a re-evaluation and a re-imagination, and to their credit, many of our most noteworthy and largest programmes have entered the 2022 International Loyalty Awards competition with relaunches, new ideas and innovative thinking.

Overview of Finalist Entries

Because it is just too frustrating to know the titles and companies making the shortlist without details of what they have entered, a special online PDF of all the entries with descriptions will be published in the next few weeks by Loyalty Magazine, giving you an idea of who is in the running for a coveted Loyalty Award and why they have made the list of Finalists. Subscribenow to make sure you are one of the first to receive it.



If you would like to know who will be doing the Final judging, then go to www.internationalloyaltyawards.com/judgesfor bios of each of our international experts.



Book your table now!



At www.internationalloyaltyawards.com, you will also find the link to the table booking form for the gala evening and awards show. The venue is Old Billingsgate on the Thames in London, June 14. This is a marvellous location with outdoor space for cocktails before a fantastic dinner, entertainment, and of course the awards presentations. It is followed by an after show party.



We can’t stress enough how important it is to book your tables early. Bookings are taken on a first come basis, and so act now if you want to ensure your table is in a good position. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss the biggest and most important celebration of loyalty in the world.



More information about the International Loyalty Awards 2022, how to sponsor and table booking queries contact info@internationalloyaltyawards.com



To advertise at www.loyaltymagazine.com or in the Finalists PDF or the Winners Edition of Loyalty Magazine contact info@loyaltymagazine.com

Social Media

Twitter – Share your success @LoyaltyMAwards

LinkedIn – International Loyalty Awards