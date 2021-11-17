Social media is for friends, not selling

Great data on the best platforms to reach your customers

Social media is an interesting phenomenon. It has enabled ordinary people, for the first time in history, to have a say on anything they like, to whoever they want to share it with. From the influencers and the politicians – of which Donald Trump has to reign as the SM queen – to the ordinary average person with their close circle of friends, SM has for a generation carved an increasingly powerful road.

For the marketers, the loyalty programme managers, those tasked with customer communication and connectivity, it is a nightmare as well as a tool. How to manage unhelpful criticism – you can’t, sort the problem. How to promote and sell – Don’t. That is not what SM is for. How to forge a link with customers that is to the benefit of both parties – Now you are talking. Social media smells out the lies and the marketing hype and discards it. It unashamedly highlights those found to be falling short on their promises, and rewards those it loves – for now.

Loyalty programmes can use social media effectively if the campaigns are honest and provide real value. But there are so many. Where to put your efforts?

The following data from https://uxel.com is an interesting snapshot of where customers are looking, but be warned. This is their social life, do you dare interject with a sales message? This is a warning: Don’t sell, don’t promise what you can’t deliver and don’t encroach on their personal space. Look for ways to communicate that will be useful and rewarding. Make friends.

United Kingdom

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 421400000 322,700,000 -23% Instagram 50600000 51,720,000 2% LinkedIn 23770000 24,770,000 4% Pinterest 12660000 12,430,000 -2% Reddit 9880000 10,540,000 7% Snapchat 2910000 2,748,000 -6% Tiktok 4621000 9,220,000 100% Twitter 44090000 44,300,000 0% Whatsapp 9335000 7,381,000 -21% Youtube 376300000 359,700,000 -4%

Canada

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 251600000 235100000 -7% Instagram 29540000 36070000 22% LinkedIn 13830000 15480000 12% Pinterest 12100000 11380000 -6% Reddit 10980000 11260000 3% Snapchat 1593000 1657000 4% Tiktok 3223000 6507000 102% Twitter 18520000 20660000 12% Whatsapp 3208000 2882000 -10% Youtube 240600000 235100000 -2%

USA

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 1747000000 1427000000 -18% Instagram 225100000 251600000 12% LinkedIn 84220000 82260000 -2% Pinterest 86180000 82560000 -4% Reddit 64600000 68980000 7% Snapchat 17700000 15400000 -13% Tiktok 25640000 52840000 106% Twitter 143400000 147200000 3% Whatsapp 16630000 17290000 4% Youtube 1563000000 1427000000 -9%

Brazil

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 783700000 537600000 -31% Instagram 257100000 268100000 4% LinkedIn 24270000 28930000 19% Pinterest 59640000 69580000 17% Reddit 2611000 4409000 69% Snapchat 1425000 1020500 -28% Tiktok 3589000 11836000 230% Twitter 105440000 105440000 0% Whatsapp 140000000 121540000 -13% Youtube 702600000 642200000 -9%

France

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 657300000 512800000 -22% Instagram 58040000 67320000 16% LinkedIn 31020000 33240000 7% Pinterest 19520000 18520000 -5% Reddit 2379000 2776000 17% Snapchat 4250000 3886000 -9% Tiktok 2861000 7939000 177% Twitter 33850000 33110000 -2% Whatsapp 11169000 8792000 -21% Youtube 494900000 449900000 -9%

Spain

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 359700000 251600000 -30% Instagram 72300000 77280000 7% LinkedIn 14210000 15200000 7% Pinterest 11710000 12660000 8% Reddit 1491000 1918000 29% Snapchat 557500 429500 -23% Tiktok 1832000 4696000 156% Twitter 44300000 45210000 2% Whatsapp 14143000 9412000 -33% Youtube 285800000 251600000 -12%

Italy

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 580200000 429700000 -26% Instagram 77280000 80600000 4% LinkedIn 16960000 19100000 13% Pinterest 13150000 15000000 14% Reddit 1599000 2099000 31% Snapchat 568500 500500 -12% Tiktok 1433500 2855000 99% Twitter 14820000 17290000 17% Whatsapp 19010000 10990000 -42% Youtube 359500000 315900000 -12%

Germany

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 314400000 258400000 -18% Instagram 60520000 67320000 11% LinkedIn 9220000 10320000 12% Pinterest 14820000 15560000 5% Reddit 4150000 8732000 110% Snapchat 1944000 2179000 12% Tiktok 5030000 13550000 169% Twitter 14160000 16880000 19% Whatsapp 12100000 12010000 -1% Youtube 368000000 386400000 5%

Norway

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 21160000 19750000 -7% Instagram 2324000 2544000 9% LinkedIn 907000 926500 2% Pinterest 1265500 1361500 8% Reddit 536000 585000 9% Snapchat 386100 347500 -10% Tiktok 490500 873000 78% Twitter 1165000 1305000 12% Whatsapp 276700 263000 -5% Youtube 29670000 27820000 -6%

UAE

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 16470000 14160000 -14% Instagram 8389000 10320000 23% LinkedIn 3056000 3394000 11% Pinterest 1572000 2134000 36% Reddit 373500 598500 60% Snapchat 351300 384100 9% Tiktok 672600 1705000 153% Twitter 6357000 5469000 -14% Whatsapp 4086000 4773000 17% Youtube 48570000 48360000 0%

South Africa

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 102400000 92060000 -10% Instagram 15810000 16470000 4% LinkedIn 3640000 4050000 11% Pinterest 5196000 5934000 14% Reddit 533500 732000 37% Snapchat 1136000 1425000 25% Tiktok 815600 2328000 185% Twitter 9966000 9660000 -3% Whatsapp 6807000 5838000 -14% Youtube 56440000 65960000 17%

India

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 587200000 562400000 -4% Instagram 423200000 632500000 49% LinkedIn 31760000 43600000 37% Pinterest 25990000 39710000 53% Reddit 3457000 5688000 65% Snapchat 4928000 7992000 62% Tiktok 17443000 8148000 -53% Twitter 57000000 64900000 14% Whatsapp 115900000 142800000 23% Youtube 1278000000 1197000000 -6%

Singapore

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 12100000 11260000 -7% Instagram 4004000 4550000 14% LinkedIn 2544000 2654000 4% Pinterest 1165000 1461000 25% Reddit 798000 912000 14% Snapchat 85100 90300 6% Tiktok 609200 1149500 89% Twitter 2124000 2599000 22% Whatsapp 3837000 5492000 43% Youtube 33410000 35330000 6%

Australia

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 131400000 122400000 -7% Instagram 19340000 21660000 12% LinkedIn 9000000 9880000 10% Pinterest 6957000 6357000 -9% Reddit 4950000 5196000 5% Snapchat 1220000 1256000 3% Tiktok 2254000 3806000 69% Twitter 8142000 9086000 12% Whatsapp 2378000 2027000 -15% Youtube 131400000 125400000 -5%

New Zealand

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020 Jan 2021 – Sep 2021 Variance Facebook 33110000 28320000 -14% Instagram 4568000 5319000 16% LinkedIn 1335000 1395000 4% Pinterest 1593000 1521000 -5% Reddit 951000 1020500 7% Snapchat 219400 232800 6% Tiktok 524700 1056000 101% Twitter 1425000 1497000 5% Whatsapp 401900 343100 -15% Youtube 26490000 25880000 -2%