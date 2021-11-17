Social media is for friends, not selling

Great data on the best platforms to reach your customers
Social media is an interesting phenomenon. It has enabled ordinary people, for the first time in history, to have a say on anything they like, to whoever they want to share it with. From the influencers and the politicians – of which Donald Trump has to reign as the SM queen – to the ordinary average person with their close circle of friends, SM has for a generation carved an increasingly powerful road.
For the marketers, the loyalty programme managers, those tasked with customer communication and connectivity, it is a nightmare as well as a tool. How to manage unhelpful criticism – you can’t, sort the problem. How to promote and sell – Don’t. That is not what SM is for. How to forge a link with customers that is to the benefit of both parties – Now you are talking. Social media smells out the lies and the marketing hype and discards it. It unashamedly highlights those found to be falling short on their promises, and rewards those it loves – for now.
Loyalty programmes can use social media effectively if the campaigns are honest and provide real value. But there are so many. Where to put your efforts?
The following data from https://uxel.com is an interesting snapshot of where customers are looking, but be warned. This is their social life, do you dare interject with a sales message? This is a warning: Don’t sell, don’t promise what you can’t deliver and don’t encroach on their personal space. Look for ways to communicate that will be useful and rewarding. Make friends.
United Kingdom
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|421400000
|322,700,000
|-23%
|50600000
|51,720,000
|2%
|23770000
|24,770,000
|4%
|12660000
|12,430,000
|-2%
|9880000
|10,540,000
|7%
|Snapchat
|2910000
|2,748,000
|-6%
|Tiktok
|4621000
|9,220,000
|100%
|44090000
|44,300,000
|0%
|9335000
|7,381,000
|-21%
|Youtube
|376300000
|359,700,000
|-4%
Canada
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|251600000
|235100000
|-7%
|29540000
|36070000
|22%
|13830000
|15480000
|12%
|12100000
|11380000
|-6%
|10980000
|11260000
|3%
|Snapchat
|1593000
|1657000
|4%
|Tiktok
|3223000
|6507000
|102%
|18520000
|20660000
|12%
|3208000
|2882000
|-10%
|Youtube
|240600000
|235100000
|-2%
USA
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|1747000000
|1427000000
|-18%
|225100000
|251600000
|12%
|84220000
|82260000
|-2%
|86180000
|82560000
|-4%
|64600000
|68980000
|7%
|Snapchat
|17700000
|15400000
|-13%
|Tiktok
|25640000
|52840000
|106%
|143400000
|147200000
|3%
|16630000
|17290000
|4%
|Youtube
|1563000000
|1427000000
|-9%
Brazil
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|783700000
|537600000
|-31%
|257100000
|268100000
|4%
|24270000
|28930000
|19%
|59640000
|69580000
|17%
|2611000
|4409000
|69%
|Snapchat
|1425000
|1020500
|-28%
|Tiktok
|3589000
|11836000
|230%
|105440000
|105440000
|0%
|140000000
|121540000
|-13%
|Youtube
|702600000
|642200000
|-9%
France
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|657300000
|512800000
|-22%
|58040000
|67320000
|16%
|31020000
|33240000
|7%
|19520000
|18520000
|-5%
|2379000
|2776000
|17%
|Snapchat
|4250000
|3886000
|-9%
|Tiktok
|2861000
|7939000
|177%
|33850000
|33110000
|-2%
|11169000
|8792000
|-21%
|Youtube
|494900000
|449900000
|-9%
Spain
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|359700000
|251600000
|-30%
|72300000
|77280000
|7%
|14210000
|15200000
|7%
|11710000
|12660000
|8%
|1491000
|1918000
|29%
|Snapchat
|557500
|429500
|-23%
|Tiktok
|1832000
|4696000
|156%
|44300000
|45210000
|2%
|14143000
|9412000
|-33%
|Youtube
|285800000
|251600000
|-12%
Italy
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|580200000
|429700000
|-26%
|77280000
|80600000
|4%
|16960000
|19100000
|13%
|13150000
|15000000
|14%
|1599000
|2099000
|31%
|Snapchat
|568500
|500500
|-12%
|Tiktok
|1433500
|2855000
|99%
|14820000
|17290000
|17%
|19010000
|10990000
|-42%
|Youtube
|359500000
|315900000
|-12%
Germany
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|314400000
|258400000
|-18%
|60520000
|67320000
|11%
|9220000
|10320000
|12%
|14820000
|15560000
|5%
|4150000
|8732000
|110%
|Snapchat
|1944000
|2179000
|12%
|Tiktok
|5030000
|13550000
|169%
|14160000
|16880000
|19%
|12100000
|12010000
|-1%
|Youtube
|368000000
|386400000
|5%
Norway
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|21160000
|19750000
|-7%
|2324000
|2544000
|9%
|907000
|926500
|2%
|1265500
|1361500
|8%
|536000
|585000
|9%
|Snapchat
|386100
|347500
|-10%
|Tiktok
|490500
|873000
|78%
|1165000
|1305000
|12%
|276700
|263000
|-5%
|Youtube
|29670000
|27820000
|-6%
UAE
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|16470000
|14160000
|-14%
|8389000
|10320000
|23%
|3056000
|3394000
|11%
|1572000
|2134000
|36%
|373500
|598500
|60%
|Snapchat
|351300
|384100
|9%
|Tiktok
|672600
|1705000
|153%
|6357000
|5469000
|-14%
|4086000
|4773000
|17%
|Youtube
|48570000
|48360000
|0%
South Africa
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|102400000
|92060000
|-10%
|15810000
|16470000
|4%
|3640000
|4050000
|11%
|5196000
|5934000
|14%
|533500
|732000
|37%
|Snapchat
|1136000
|1425000
|25%
|Tiktok
|815600
|2328000
|185%
|9966000
|9660000
|-3%
|6807000
|5838000
|-14%
|Youtube
|56440000
|65960000
|17%
India
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|587200000
|562400000
|-4%
|423200000
|632500000
|49%
|31760000
|43600000
|37%
|25990000
|39710000
|53%
|3457000
|5688000
|65%
|Snapchat
|4928000
|7992000
|62%
|Tiktok
|17443000
|8148000
|-53%
|57000000
|64900000
|14%
|115900000
|142800000
|23%
|Youtube
|1278000000
|1197000000
|-6%
Singapore
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|12100000
|11260000
|-7%
|4004000
|4550000
|14%
|2544000
|2654000
|4%
|1165000
|1461000
|25%
|798000
|912000
|14%
|Snapchat
|85100
|90300
|6%
|Tiktok
|609200
|1149500
|89%
|2124000
|2599000
|22%
|3837000
|5492000
|43%
|Youtube
|33410000
|35330000
|6%
Australia
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|131400000
|122400000
|-7%
|19340000
|21660000
|12%
|9000000
|9880000
|10%
|6957000
|6357000
|-9%
|4950000
|5196000
|5%
|Snapchat
|1220000
|1256000
|3%
|Tiktok
|2254000
|3806000
|69%
|8142000
|9086000
|12%
|2378000
|2027000
|-15%
|Youtube
|131400000
|125400000
|-5%
New Zealand
|Social Media Platform
|Jan 2020 – Sep 2020
|Jan 2021 – Sep 2021
|Variance
|33110000
|28320000
|-14%
|4568000
|5319000
|16%
|1335000
|1395000
|4%
|1593000
|1521000
|-5%
|951000
|1020500
|7%
|Snapchat
|219400
|232800
|6%
|Tiktok
|524700
|1056000
|101%
|1425000
|1497000
|5%
|401900
|343100
|-15%
|Youtube
|26490000
|25880000
|-2%
