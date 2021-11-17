Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / News / Comment / Opinion / Social media is for friends, not selling

Social media is for friends, not selling

Comment
,
Free/Open

Great data on the best platforms to reach your customers

Social media is an interesting phenomenon. It has enabled ordinary people, for the first time in history, to have a say on anything they like, to whoever they want to share it with. From the influencers and the politicians – of which Donald Trump has to reign as the SM queen – to the ordinary average person with their close circle of friends, SM has for a generation carved an increasingly powerful road.

For the marketers, the loyalty programme managers, those tasked with customer communication and connectivity, it is a nightmare as well as a tool. How to manage unhelpful criticism – you can’t, sort the problem. How to promote and sell – Don’t. That is not what SM is for. How to forge a link with customers that is to the benefit of both parties – Now you are talking. Social media smells out the lies and the marketing hype and discards it. It unashamedly highlights those found to be falling short on their promises, and rewards those it loves – for now.

Loyalty programmes can use social media effectively if the campaigns are honest and provide real value. But there are so many. Where to put your efforts?

The following data from https://uxel.com is an interesting snapshot of where customers are looking, but be warned. This is their social life, do you dare interject with a sales message? This is a warning: Don’t sell, don’t promise what you can’t deliver and don’t encroach on their personal space. Look for ways to communicate that will be useful and rewarding. Make friends.

United Kingdom 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook421400000                        322,700,000 -23%
Instagram50600000                          51,720,000 2%
LinkedIn23770000                          24,770,000 4%
Pinterest12660000                          12,430,000 -2%
Reddit9880000                          10,540,000 7%
Snapchat2910000                             2,748,000 -6%
Tiktok4621000                             9,220,000 100%
Twitter44090000                          44,300,000 0%
Whatsapp9335000                             7,381,000 -21%
Youtube376300000                        359,700,000 -4%

Canada 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook251600000235100000-7%
Instagram295400003607000022%
LinkedIn138300001548000012%
Pinterest1210000011380000-6%
Reddit10980000112600003%
Snapchat159300016570004%
Tiktok32230006507000102%
Twitter185200002066000012%
Whatsapp32080002882000-10%
Youtube240600000235100000-2%

USA 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook17470000001427000000-18%
Instagram22510000025160000012%
LinkedIn8422000082260000-2%
Pinterest8618000082560000-4%
Reddit64600000689800007%
Snapchat1770000015400000-13%
Tiktok2564000052840000106%
Twitter1434000001472000003%
Whatsapp16630000172900004%
Youtube15630000001427000000-9%

Brazil 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook783700000537600000-31%
Instagram2571000002681000004%
LinkedIn242700002893000019%
Pinterest596400006958000017%
Reddit2611000440900069%
Snapchat14250001020500-28%
Tiktok358900011836000230%
Twitter1054400001054400000%
Whatsapp140000000121540000-13%
Youtube702600000642200000-9%

France

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook657300000512800000-22%
Instagram580400006732000016%
LinkedIn31020000332400007%
Pinterest1952000018520000-5%
Reddit2379000277600017%
Snapchat42500003886000-9%
Tiktok28610007939000177%
Twitter3385000033110000-2%
Whatsapp111690008792000-21%
Youtube494900000449900000-9%

Spain

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook359700000251600000-30%
Instagram72300000772800007%
LinkedIn14210000152000007%
Pinterest11710000126600008%
Reddit1491000191800029%
Snapchat557500429500-23%
Tiktok18320004696000156%
Twitter44300000452100002%
Whatsapp141430009412000-33%
Youtube285800000251600000-12%

Italy

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook580200000429700000-26%
Instagram77280000806000004%
LinkedIn169600001910000013%
Pinterest131500001500000014%
Reddit1599000209900031%
Snapchat568500500500-12%
Tiktok1433500285500099%
Twitter148200001729000017%
Whatsapp1901000010990000-42%
Youtube359500000315900000-12%

Germany 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook314400000258400000-18%
Instagram605200006732000011%
LinkedIn92200001032000012%
Pinterest14820000155600005%
Reddit41500008732000110%
Snapchat1944000217900012%
Tiktok503000013550000169%
Twitter141600001688000019%
Whatsapp1210000012010000-1%
Youtube3680000003864000005%

Norway 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook2116000019750000-7%
Instagram232400025440009%
LinkedIn9070009265002%
Pinterest126550013615008%
Reddit5360005850009%
Snapchat386100347500-10%
Tiktok49050087300078%
Twitter1165000130500012%
Whatsapp276700263000-5%
Youtube2967000027820000-6%

UAE

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook1647000014160000-14%
Instagram83890001032000023%
LinkedIn3056000339400011%
Pinterest1572000213400036%
Reddit37350059850060%
Snapchat3513003841009%
Tiktok6726001705000153%
Twitter63570005469000-14%
Whatsapp4086000477300017%
Youtube48570000483600000%

South Africa 

Social Media PlatformJan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook10240000092060000-10%
Instagram15810000164700004%
LinkedIn3640000405000011%
Pinterest5196000593400014%
Reddit53350073200037%
Snapchat1136000142500025%
Tiktok8156002328000185%
Twitter99660009660000-3%
Whatsapp68070005838000-14%
Youtube564400006596000017%

India 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook587200000562400000-4%
Instagram42320000063250000049%
LinkedIn317600004360000037%
Pinterest259900003971000053%
Reddit3457000568800065%
Snapchat4928000799200062%
Tiktok174430008148000-53%
Twitter570000006490000014%
Whatsapp11590000014280000023%
Youtube12780000001197000000-6%

Singapore 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook1210000011260000-7%
Instagram4004000455000014%
LinkedIn254400026540004%
Pinterest1165000146100025%
Reddit79800091200014%
Snapchat85100903006%
Tiktok609200114950089%
Twitter2124000259900022%
Whatsapp3837000549200043%
Youtube33410000353300006%

Australia 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook131400000122400000-7%
Instagram193400002166000012%
LinkedIn9000000988000010%
Pinterest69570006357000-9%
Reddit495000051960005%
Snapchat122000012560003%
Tiktok2254000380600069%
Twitter8142000908600012%
Whatsapp23780002027000-15%
Youtube131400000125400000-5%

New Zealand 

Social Media Platform Jan 2020 – Sep 2020Jan 2021 – Sep 2021Variance 
Facebook3311000028320000-14%
Instagram4568000531900016%
LinkedIn133500013950004%
Pinterest15930001521000-5%
Reddit95100010205007%
Snapchat2194002328006%
Tiktok5247001056000101%
Twitter142500014970005%
Whatsapp401900343100-15%
Youtube2649000025880000-2%