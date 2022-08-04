Sustainable business: Consumers most concerned about packaging

Could your company be doing more?

New report from gnatta, plus Chiquita’s electric banana buses back in London

Reusable packaging is now the most important green factor for UK shoppers, and there is no reason to believe it is any different elsewhere in Europe. The frustration for consumers is that although there is a great deal of hype this is still not resulting in a plastic free shopping bag of produce. So should your company be doing more, and if so, how?

According to a survey from gnatta

Demand for eco-friendly products peaked pre-pandemic in January 2020, and hasn’t returned to the same level since — though seasonal events like Veganuary do drive peaks in interest. But what is growing exponentially, is the consumer demand to cut out plastic packaging, which is seen as a massive problem for the environment and wildlife.

The survey found that:

Most Important Green Factors for Shoppers

A huge 90% of survey respondents said that they would recycle their clothes with a brand, if this was offered to them as a customer. 10% said that they would not.

When asked which green factors matter the most when shopping with a brand, the most important factors were: Recyclable packaging (67%), Reusable packaging (47%), Use of sustainable materials (32%) and locally sourced products (31%).

Specifics: Beauty & Personal Care/Hygiene

With 9,900 average monthly searches, bamboo toothbrushes – a biodegradable alternative to regular brushes – took the top spot in this category. The product underwent a steady growth trajectory until June 2019, before peaking at a comparatively enormous 27,100 average monthly searches. Since then, demand has tapered to the point where search volume for the item is now at its lowest.

Specifics: Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Bamboo socks, which don’t sound especially comfortable but are lovely to wear, took the top spot with an average monthly search volume of 14,800.

To go along with that new pair of bamboo socks, vegan shoes took second place with 8,100 average monthly searches.

Specifics: Baby & Childcare

Pandemic panic buying seems to explain the huge spike in March 2020 for ‘reusable nappies’, this category’s top product. Now with 12,100 average monthly searches, the product peaked at around 40,000 as the pandemic hit the country.

As for future generations, it seems as though families are trying to start their kids young with regards to eco-friendliness. Across the category, we found decent searches for ‘recycled toys’, ‘eco-friendly toys’ and more specifically, demand for ‘recycled toy truck’ too.

Specifics: Cleaning & Storage

Averaging 4,400 monthly searches, ‘compostable bags’ takes the top spot here, with a predictably huge spike at the beginning of the pandemic, which soon tapered off. Perhaps this was caused by a lack of stock in supermarkets, as shoppers panic bought themselves into a frenzy during the early weeks of COVID.

Comment: So could brands be doing more?

Certainly they could.

The majority of food items are still wrapped in plastic. Even with an outer cover of card, most will then have a plastic inner. Yogurt comes in plastic, so does milk. The list goes on. With the best will in the world, it is extremely difficult for consumers to lead a plastic free existence – and they want to. Any company – especially a retailer – that commits to going completely plastic free will be applauded by its customers, not to mention the media. It would be a huge customer loyalty differentiator.

Chiqita is back with its banana bus, promoting both its bananas and environmental living

This is the eighth consecutive year that Chiquita has participated in the London bus campaign, which now offers brands the opportunity to support a platform that’s taking action against climate change. For the first time, the campaign is using seven green and CO2 neutral electric buses to help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution. The buses run along central and high pollution transportation routes in an effort to maximize the ecological benefits of public transportation, while spotlighting superior taste and quality and encouraging the fun side of healthy living. The can’t-miss buses will sport Chiquita’s signature yellow and blue colors, while delivering the brand’s fun and playful tone that resonates with consumers.

“Chiquita is happy to once again brighten the streets of London as we move towards sustainable alternatives while continuing treasured traditions,” said Peter Stedman, Chiquita’s Director of Sustainability. “We were thrilled to support the electric change because Chiquita is committed to making a sustainable future for consumers in everything we do.”

John Cockle, Chiquita’s Sales and Market Director, UK and Ireland added, “Chiquita is devoted to sustainable practices across all brand initiatives, including its partnerships. When consumers think of Chiquita, we hope they think of not just a tasty banana, but of all the good that goes on behind our Blue Sticker. Our goal is to combine two icons – the London red double decker bus and Chiquita bananas to bring a bright pop of color to the city for yet another year.”

Chiquita has been an easily recognizable brand since 1944, when it introduced its world-famous Chiquita jingle. Today, Chiquita aims to educate and inform consumers of the nutritional benefits of Chiquita bananas and innovate sustainable practices through the Behind the Blue Sticker program. These efforts ensure that Chiquita is providing the highest quality banana while also supporting a sustainable future for its farming communities and consumers.