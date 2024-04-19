Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Taking comfort from loyalty statistics

Taking comfort from loyalty statistics

The loyalty business is set to grow from $6.47 billion in 2023 to $28.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period. But obviously some companies will benefit more than others. So what are the main differentiators . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Learn where the loyalty market is headed – from the Global Customer Loyalty Report 2022In order to help marketers and loyalty professionals navigate the current market environment, Antavo compiled an insightful loyalty report on the current and future state of the loyalty market. They’ve run the numbers on the most effective loyalty program features and surveyed hundreds of loyalty...
  2. Following fashion into loyaltyThe unusual journey of infrequent purchase to belonging There was a time when fashion brands ignored customer loyalty programs, believing that  the concept was not suitable for infrequent purchases. Not any more. Most international brands from Dior through to Levi and even to TK Maxx...
  3. Soundbytes from The Loyalty Surgery 2018 – Part OneSoundbytes from The Loyalty Surgery 2018 – Part One Insight from Bryan Pearson, LoyaltyOne and Uma Talreja, Raymond Rewards IndiaWarning: Danger from consumer rights to data portability -Agreement: Loyalty is going to stay relevantThe ancient walls of the Tower of London provided an atmospheric venue...
  4. We apologise for the irritation, but here are the predictions for 2019Feeling strong? Here are the predictions for 2019Making predictions for the coming year is always fraught with danger, but this year it is even more complicated – for myriad reasons ranging from political and economic through to technology and changing behaviours. However, there is no...