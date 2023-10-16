Loyalty Magazine

The loyalty landscape is evolving – and leaders must adapt fast to stay ahead

The loyalty industry is under siege from increased customer expectation, consumer apathy, the rising cost of loyalty programs and dissatisfaction caused by reward dilution.

Yet a massive 82% of loyalty leaders questioned think that loyalty programs provide a vital standout.

At the same time, 44% of  retail sector schemes are free to join and 44% of brands are planning to invest heavily in points and miles. No wonder loyalty leaders feel under siege.

“The winners from the current loyalty rethink will be those who turn insight into action and deliver truly different loyalty programs that create superfans out of shoppers.”

Read our latest paper, produced by Salesforce, Collinson and OSF Digital, which provides important insights into the challenges that Customer Loyalty Programs are facing and understand how to take advantage of the knowledge and experience these companies bring to the discussion.

