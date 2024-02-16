Loyalty Magazine

Time is running out to get your free passes

International Loyalty Awards

Don’t miss the Loyalty event of the year – Loyalty Connect Global and the International Loyalty Awards come together

Future-proof your loyalty program at the largest loyalty event in the world.

Loyalty Connect Global is the loyalty conference and expo that aims to showcase cutting-edge technology solutions and innovations in loyalty.

International Loyalty Awards and Loyalty Connect Global come together in Dubai.

This inaugural event is to be held at the World Trade Centre, Dubai for the first time this year, and promises to explore new solutions that could make a real difference to both existing and planned loyalty programs.

Brands attend for free, but it is necessary to apply with your credentials.

Apply for your FREE BRAND PASS NOW: https://lnkd.in/df85WZmj📅

The Global Loyalty Connect conference and expo will be held on April 23-24, 2024 at the World Trade Centre Dubai. The International Loyalty Awards Gala Evening will take place on April 23

Deadline for applications: February 29, 2024. Bring your executive team – up to 3 people per company. Regular ticket prices apply for vendors, agencies or consultants.

Loyalty Magazine Group and CEO Annich McIntosh are pleased to be media partners for the event.

