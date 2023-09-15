Traditional To Digital: Uniting Loyalty and Technology in the Modern Era

Hear expert views from Google, IAG Loyalty and Uber on navigating The New Loyalty Landscape

The concept of rewarding loyal customers has been a major lever of business growth for years, but as technology makes it easier for businesses to deliver better customer experiences, how can dedicated loyalty programmes and initiatives continue to drive profitability and success? Is the focus of loyalty initiatives now to drive higher levels of emotional loyalty to sustain and support business growth over the long term?

Loyalty Magazine is pleased to recommend a fascinating roundtable from IAG which explores the New Loyalty Landscape that is fast emerging

Watch IAG Loyalty’s exclusive roundtable to get answers to this and much more from industry-leading global brands as IAGL’s Chief Customer Officer, Silvia Espinosa de los Monteros joins Google UK’s Industry Sector Leader for Travel & Auto, Finnbar Cornwall, Uber’s UK General Manager, Andrew Brem, as well as experienced TV host David McClelland for our first ever roundtable discussion.