Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Twelve new names in the Brand Loyalty 100 (US) – one big loser

Twelve new names in the Brand Loyalty 100 (US) – one big loser

Comment
,
Trend Analysis

What is most interesting is that new brands are creeping in with no past record. ChatGPT for one, because of its newness, excitement factor and potential but also TK Maxx, Colgate and L’Oreal. These are established long term brands, so whatever their marketing departments are doing, they need a . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Customers stay with the brands they know in desire for ‘normalcy’There has been so much change in the last two years, it was unexpected - and heartening - that the (US centric) 2021 annual Loyalty Leaders List, conducted by Brand Keys, would conclude that consumers during this time would choose to recognize brands with established loyalty...
  2. What are you doing to mark Earth Day?A whole 40 years on from the first Earth Day, a look at some of the brands promising to help save the world...
  3. Major brand does a strategy reverseHigh Street win causes brands to re-examine their online/face-to-face plans It doesn’t get much bigger than this in the world of sport + loyalty. Loyalty Magazine often refers to Nike as the brand that achieves customer loyalty without a reward programme . . . We...
  4. Brands realise customer loyalty value of reusing products Timberland latest brand to recycle Marks&Spencer began the trend several years ago, then IKEA said it would take back old furniture for sprucing up, now Timberland is joining the trend with its Take-Bak Program. ...