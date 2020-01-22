UKGCVA Conference ’20. Driving the Industry Forward

We are delighted to partner with the UK Gift Card & Voucher Association for UKGCVA Conference 2020!

The Gift Card flagship industry event of the year is now open for booking. If you only go to one conference a year – make sure it’s this one! Two action packed days of insight, debates, case studies and the very best networking opportunities. Early bird rates held until midnight on 15 November 2019.

As The gift card industry continues to thrive, the 2020 conference provides the platform to bring members of the UK and international gift card community together to explore all areas of the industry: how to ensure ongoing growth, showcasing industry innovation, exploring consumer needs, evolving marketing strategies, speed dating and much more. Day one will focus on hot topics; market trends, legal, fraud, tax/VAT, sustainability. Day 2 we will launch our ground-breaking 2020 research, hear from industry leaders, enjoy motivational activity and look to the future.

UKGCVA Conference ‘20 welcomes members & non-members from the UK, Europe and across the global gift card community. Book today to ensure you don’t miss out!

www.ukgcvaconference.com