Ukrainian business hub seeks help from the international loyalty community

A Ukrainian subscriber of Loyalty Magazine with whom we have been in contact for some years had every intention of sponsoring the International Loyalty Awards 2022 with his company NTI Loyalty, until Russia invaded and normal life came to an abrupt halt.

But as Konstantin Melnikov pointed out, it is still necessary for Ukrainians to earn a living, to eat and to survive.

He argues, when asked what the loyalty business can do to help: “Donation is a big help and we appreciate it. But the economics should generate money by itself, even during the war. Logistics chains in Ukraine are significantly destroyed right now. Now we work with some famous Ukrainians, including Vladimir Klitchko on the idea to create a hub which will supply Ukrainian products to European retail chains and to donate part of the money gained for humanitarian needs.

Asking me “Do you believe it can work?” Konstantin has requested for Loyalty Magazine to promote the Ukrainian Business Hub, which of course we are happy to do.

With a range of products already for sale in Ukrainian Blue and Yellow, Konstantin wants to set up dialogue to find many more ways to link businesses with the business hub. Konstantin is on LinkedIn

The hub aims to promote trade and create a bridge between Ukraine, Europe and indeed the rest of the world “By doing that we create a source to finance food supplies to support Ukrainian citizens struggling from the humanitarian crisis.”

Not less than 10% of the sales generated we send to Klitschko Foundation in order to finance humanitarian supplies.

https://www.ukrainianhub.online/