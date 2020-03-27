UN calls on marketers and creatives to help spread coronavirus message

First Open Brief from United Nations to the communications industry

If you thought that as a marketer, creative or loyalty programme manager there was little you could do to help with the covid-19 pandemic – here is a job for you.

The United Nations is asking for the help of communicators and creatives around the world to spread the information about the outbreak and what to do to avoid catching it. This is especially needed in areas not yet overrun by the disease, and in third world countries who may not be receiving online information.

The United Nations, in its ‘Global Call to Creatives: An Open Brief from the United Nations’, states that it needs help “translating critical public health messages into different languages, different cultures, communities and platforms, reaching everyone, everywhere”.

“We need to meet people where they are, with a stream of fresh, innovative content which drives home the personal behaviours and societal support needed today. We are equipping you with WHO-provided knowledge and messages to spread,” said the call to action.

The UN is launching this first-ever open brief to creatives everywhere to help spread the public health messages in ways which will be effective, accessible and shareable.

UN attorney general’s message

It is not a single campaign, according to the document – the UN is looking for a multitude of creative solutions to reach audiences across different cultures, age groups, affiliations, geographies and languages. It is seeking those with imagination, ambition and ingenuity.

By reaching out around the world, the UN hopes to inspire creators, influencers, talent, networks, media owners and others who can take these key messages and bring their own magic to them – a creative twist, a cultural quirk, an interpretation which helps amplify them to audiences not yet reached.

The organization will work with media partners, and clients with media inventory, across social, digital, streaming, broadcast, print and radio to amplify the best of the creative community.

The UN called out six key areas of activation it hopes to hit with its ‘mini-briefs or episodes’: personal hygiene, social distancing, know the symptoms, myth-busting and do more, donate. It is asking people, for example, to donate the money they would normally spend on their commute to work.

Each brief lists the areas of focus, inspiration, existing UN assets and the tone it would like creators to use. For instance, for physical distancing, it states maintaining a two metre distance from others and having people stay at home. For inspiration, it lists balcony concerts, social distancing matches and a ‘Together, At Home’ concert series toolkit.

It requests video, graphics, audio, activation and solidarity ideas – plus the platforms it will be spreading information and the languages needed.

“We plan to amplify and share the best responses to this brief as widely as possible,” states the brief. “We’re moving fast and we hope you can too. By following the WHO key messages and sharing them truthfully and effectively, you can help Flatten the Curve yourself.”

