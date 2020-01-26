What can we expect from marketing in 2020?

At the start of a new decade, how may marketing change over the next year? Asks guest editor Jonty Fletcher of Marketing Technology Expo.

Expect some new techniques to come to the fore and create a powerhouse in our everyday marketing lives. So which new technologies and strategies do we expect to dominate in 2020?

Smart Bidding In Google Ads

We will likely see the continued prevalence of Google Ads Smart Bidding. Things have become more automated over the years, and we can expect it to continue. Google Ads uses machine learning so that it can optimise your bid and work to maximise your conversion. It does so by allowing you to choose conversion action at the campaign level, meaning you can focus in on specific campaigns to improve them in their unique situations.

You can also automatically set your bids to change when sales start or stop, giving you much more control over how you are bidding on Google Ads. You can also now optimise your bids across a variety of campaigns which means that you have even more control over what you can do and it can save you time. Google Ads are becoming such an important part of the marketing process that most won’t be able to afford to avoid it in the near future.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality is mainly being used for concepts or video game ideas, but we are now seeing it being used for commercial purposes. Clothing brands have started to take notice as they look to use it as an effective way of projecting clothing onto the customer. So how could it work for B2B marketing?

We can expect to see a surge in AR’s commercial use in 2020 as it is embraced by some of the largest brands across the globe. The most useful thing about augmented reality is that it allows customers to experience your product without owning it.

SERP Position Zero

Things have changed with SEO. Number one is no longer the top spot. Now the aim is to become the ‘zero’ position. This is the snippet at the top of the search engine’s results that comes above all other results and provides content from the page in concise form. It typically contains information in response to the question or query so that it has direct correlation while providing a link to the source material.

This is something that we will begin to see on all web browsers as the first response, but also the first result when you use your voice assistant to tell you a recipe, nearest cinema, or anything else that could be relevant. As voice assistants become more and more popular, you’ll want to be position zero on the results page as it will significantly increase your exposure through various channels.

These are just some of the most anticipated marketing techniques that we expect to see over the next year. How about your trends list?

Guest post from Jonty Fletcher, Marketing Technology Expo