Working with agencies and setting goals

We are living in an age when it is less important to have a big team, but absolutely vital to have agencies and consultancies available to call on when the need arises. No-where is that more pertinent than in the sectors of marketing, customer relationships, engagement and of course loyalty.

A recent report stated that 75% of agency owners will grow their businesses in the next 12 months. This is despite suggestions that marketing is dead, that advertising has had its day and that media as we know it is going to be overtaken by a web full of social media stars writing their own stuff.

Luca Senatore, author of The Agency Build Grow Repeat

According to the new book entitled “The Agency Build, Grow, Repeat- How to build a remarkable digital agency business that wins and keeps clients” by Luca Senatore, the future of agencies is assured. This is mostly because companies don’t have a clue how to proceed in a world where everything is changing including social media – and not just once, but constantly.

Agency from space

Some agencies (advertising agencies particularly) can appear to live on a different planet, but author Luca Senatore has his feet firmly on terra firma. Take this as an example: “One of the most misunderstood and misused tools I have come across in two decades of building businesses is goal setting. It is mind-boggling that the vast majority of people with any sort of ambition, in business or otherwise, fail to set and execute goals in a structured way.

He continues: “According to the 4thAnnual Staples National Small Business Survey, more than 80% of the 300 small business owners surveyed don’t keep track of business goals. This turns my brain inside out. How the **** is anybody going to achieve anything if they don’t even take the time to decide what they want to achieve?……….

“If you are not setting goals, it means you’re working towards something unknown; this will force you to take a short-sighted approach, which will cost you time, money and opportunities.” He goes on to the specifics of which goals you should set.

Luca moves in this book from the bloody obvious to the emotional and then back to the transient, such as defining what is currently working on social media, how to handle Instagram and how all the rest, such as cold calling (does anyone still do this?) conferences and exhibitions fit in. There are even suggestions how to write an email sales pitch – brilliant!

This book is well worth a read, although if you are not in an agency, you probably won’t love the sector any more afterwards. Life is all about buyers and sellers, and at the end of the day, this agency guy definitely lives up to the reputation of his sector. His agency life would make good television though.

The Agency Build Grow Repear – How to build a remarkable digital agency business that wins and keeps clients (Published by Fiftyfive Books Publishing price £12.99).